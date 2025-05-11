Ligue 1 2024-25 champions Paris Saint Germain will be hosted by bottom-placed side Montpellier Hérault SC on May 11 in their 33rd league match. The Montpellier vs PSG match is set to be played at the Stade de la Mosson, and will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Montpellier vs PSG match live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans have an online viewing option for Ligue 1 2024-25 as they can watch Montpellier vs PSG live streaming on the GXR World app and website for free. Ligue 1 2024–25: Linesman Hit by Projectile As Saint-Etienne Beats Local Rival Lyon 2–1 (Watch Video).

