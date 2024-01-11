Kalinga Super Cup 2024 is on its way and for match number five of the tournament, Mumbai City FC will lock horns with Gokulam Kerala on Thursday, January 11. The match between Mumbai City FC and Gokulam Kerala will be played at Kalinga Pitch 1 and is scheduled to start at 02:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, Sports 18 won't be telecasting the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, but fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch the live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Gokulam Kerala match. Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Points Table Updated: Kerala Blasters Move to Top Position in Group B, Jamshedpur FC in Second Place.

Mumbai City FC vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming Details

𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿, 𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗺𝗯𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻! 💫



The 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ #KalingaSuperCup journey begins here 🆚 Gokulam Kerala 💪



Let’s begin as we mean to go on, मुंबई! 🩵#MCFCGKFC #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/WyXBUJjWK2— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) January 11, 2024

