Mumbai City FC will square off against Jamshedpur FC in the Group B encounter of Durand Cup 2023 on Tuesday, August 8 in Kolkata. The match is slated to get underway at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the marquee tournament and thus, Sports Ten 2 will provide the live telecast of this encounter. Fans who are keen on watching live streaming of this match can do so on the SonyLIV app and website.

Durand Cup 2023 Live Streaming

