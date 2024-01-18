The Palestine vs United Arab Emirates AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, January 18 at the scheduled time of 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match between Palestine and United Arab Emirates will be played at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the PLE vs UAE match is likely to be available on Sports 18 SD and HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the PLE vs UAE football match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. AFC Asian Cup 2023: China Held to Goalless Draw Again, Host Qatar Tops Group A With 1-0 Win Over Tajikistan.

Palestine vs United Arab Emirates

Seventh day matches of the group stages 🔥 What are your predictions? ✍🏼#AsianCup2023 #HayyaAsia pic.twitter.com/X7yoX16ZLG — AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 (@Qatar2023en) January 18, 2024

