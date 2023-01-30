PSG will take on Stade de Reims in a Ligue 1 2022-23 clash on Monday, January 30. The match will begin at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Parc des Princes. Sports 18/HD will provide live telecast of this match in India as they are the official broadcast partner of Ligue 1 in India. PSG will be seeking to return to winning ways in the Ligue 1 after they had lost their last game to Rennes. Fans looking to watch live streaming of this match can do so on the JioCinema app and website. Brighton 2–1 Liverpool, FA Cup 2022–23: Kaoru Mitoma Strikes Late As Defending Champions Crash Out (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

PSG vs Stade de Reims Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

