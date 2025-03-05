It's Madrid Derby in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on March 5, when Real Madrid CF and Atletico Madrid lock horns for the first leg at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain. The much-awaited clash hosted by Real Madrid will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India and fans will be able to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, 3 and 4 TV channels. SonyLIV app and website will provide Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live streaming, but at the cost of a subscription fee for fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option. Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe's Sensational Hat-Trick Powers Los Blancos Into Round of 16 As Cityzens Get Knocked Out.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid UCL 2024-25 Live:

