Real Madrid will be hosting Rayo Vallecano in their next La Liga 2022-23 football game on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The game will take place at Santiago Bernabeu, at 11.00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights of the La Liga 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Sports18 1 HD/SD channels. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to watch the live streaming of this game. They, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the match.

