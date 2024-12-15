Real Madrid face Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, December 15. The Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid match is taking place at the Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid, having started at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Real Madrid will look to close their gap with leaders Barcelona with a win in this match. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option as they can watch Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid live streaming on the GXR website for free. Carlo Ancelotti Reflects on Real Madrid’s Win Over Atalanta in UEFA Champions League 2024–25, Says ‘Breath of Fresh Air’.

