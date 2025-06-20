How to Watch Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Online? Get Live Streaming Details of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match With Time in IST

Atletico Madrid players in a huddle (Photo credit: X @atletienglish)
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 20, 2025 03:15 AM IST

Seattle Sounders will take on Atletico Madrid in the next match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Friday, June 20. The Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid match is set to be hosted at the Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington and will begin at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid live telecast on any TV channel. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

