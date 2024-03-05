Sheffield United will take on Arsenal 3-0 in the next match of English Premier League 2023-24. The exciting game will start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time on Tuesday, March 5. The Sheffield United vs Arsenal EPL 2023-24 match will be played at Bramall Lane. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The Sheffield United vs Arsenal match will be televised on Star Sports channels. Fans can also watch the Sheffield United vs Arsenal live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. Unbelievable! Erling Haaland Misses Empty Net As He Shoots Over Crossbar During Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League 2023-24 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

With an aggregate score of a whopping 10-1 from the last 3 games, will @Arsenal continue their glorious run against @SheffieldUnited or is there an upset on the cards? 👀

Tune-in to #SHUARS, Tomorrow, 1:30 AM, only on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select & D+H#PassionUnlimited #PL pic.twitter.com/qKhVDy77gB— Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) March 4, 2024

