Manchester City’s recent loss handed Liverpool a great opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League 2024-25 points table. They will play an away game against Southampton. The Southampton vs Liverpool match will be played at St. Mary’s Stadium and starts at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 24. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. Also, Southampton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming is available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal Aiming for Title As Ambitions Reach All-Time High, Says Manager Mikel Arteta.

Southampton vs Liverpool Live

