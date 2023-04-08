Manchester City are all set to lock horns with Southampton in English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, April 8. The game will kick off at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Manchester City are coming out of a 4-1 win against Liverpool. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of EPL 2022-23 in India. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this fixture on Star Sports Select 1/HD channels. Meanwhile, the live streaming of this game will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

One team fighting a relegation battle and the other looking to challenge for the title. Who’ll come out on top? Check out the live action, today at 10 PM, on📺 Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #PL #SOUMCI pic.twitter.com/PHnNO6cLcE — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) April 8, 2023

