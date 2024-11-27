Sporting CP will host Arsenal at the Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal on November 27, Wednesday. The Sporting CP vs Arsenal Champions League 2024-25 match has a start time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Season. UCL matches will be available for live telecast on the network. The Sporting CP vs Arsenal match is likely to be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels. The broadcasting rights of the UCL 2024-25 are with Sony Sports Network. For online viewing, fans can tune into the SonyLIV app. The live streaming of the Sporting CP vs Arsenal UCL 2024-25 football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Mohamed Salah Provides Latest Update on His Liverpool Contract Situation Amid Transfer Rumours, Says 'I'm More Out Than In' (Watch Video).

Sporting CP vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The #ChampionsLeague returns with blockbuster clashes 🍿 🤩 Which team will you be cheering on? 🥳#SonySportsNetwork #UCL pic.twitter.com/hSy0mPPZHu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 26, 2024

