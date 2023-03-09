Sporting CP will host Arsenal in the 1st leg of their UEFA Europa League 2022-23 round of 16 tie on Thursday, March 9. The game will commence at 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of UEL 2022-23 in India. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on the SonyLiv app and website.

Sporting CP vs Arsenal on Sony Sports Network

The in-form @Arsenal take a 🛫 to Portugal to face @SportingCP_en in the #UEL Round of 16 🔥 Can the Green & Whites assert their dominance at home against the high-flying Gunners? 👀 #SonySportsNetwork #SCPARS pic.twitter.com/yawkwNEyb7 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)