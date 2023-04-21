Sporting CP will be hosting Juventus in the 2nd leg of their UEFA Europa League 2022-23 quarterfinal game on Friday, April 21. The game will take place at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal, at 12.30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. The important clash between Sporting CP and Juventus will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 1 /SD/HD channel. Meanwhile, SonyLIV, the official broadcast platform of the Sony Sports Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans can watch the live streaming of the Sporting CP vs Juventus match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

Sporting CP vs Juventus, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Live Telecast and Live Streaming

.@juventusfcen have a slight advantage against @SportingCP_en in #UEL quarter-final 2nd leg 📈 Can Massimiliano Allegri's stubborn defence 🚫 hold on to the slender lead? It's a SHOWDOWN you don't want to miss; stream the action tonight at 12:30 am, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📱 pic.twitter.com/OF8ua4xe6V — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) April 20, 2023

