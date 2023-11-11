Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take the stage alongside Stade Reims in a Ligue 1 encounter on Saturday, November 11 at the Stade Auguste-Delaune. The match is slated to kick-start at 9.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). As a result of losing to AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League, PSG will look to bring their best game against Stade Reims. The live telecast of the upcoming match will be available on Sports 18 Channel and fans can enjoy the match on their TV sets. Moreover, fans can watch the live streaming of the high-voltage encounter on Voot and the JioCinema app and website. Federico Valverde, Uruguay Midfielder, Signs New Contract With Real Madrid Until 2029.

Stade Rennais vs PSG Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)