Seventh-placed Strasbourg will look to maintain their winning run in Ligue 1 2024-25 when they host champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on May 3, who suffered their first loss this season in their last league match. The Strasbourg vs PSG match is set to be played at the Stade de la Meinau, and will start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Strasbourg vs PSG match live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans have an online viewing option for Ligue 1 2024-25 as they can watch Strasbourg vs PSG live streaming on the GXR World website for free. Ligue 1 2024–25: AS Monaco Drops Points Following 1–1 Draw Against Le Havre in UEFA Champions League Qualification Battle.

Strasbourg vs PSG Ligue 1 Live

MATCHDAY ⚔️🔴🔵 🆚 Strasbourg 🏟️ Stade de la Meinau ⌚ 5pm CEST 🏆 @Ligue1_ENG pic.twitter.com/PmdXGUwBcC — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 3, 2025

