Syria vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, January 18 at the scheduled time of 05:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match between Syria and Australia will be played at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the SYR vs AUS match is likely to be available on Sports 18 SD and HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the SYR vs AUS football match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. AFC Asian Cup 2023: China Held to Goalless Draw Again, Host Qatar Tops Group A With 1-0 Win Over Tajikistan.

Syria vs Australia

✨ 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 ✨



🇸🇾 Syria 🆚 Australia 🇦🇺



The Socceroos seek a second successive victory while the Qasioun Eagles look to pick up their first win!



📺 Watch Live https://t.co/Wvc1BBNkqM#AsianCup2023 | #HayyaAsia | #SYRvAUS pic.twitter.com/J6C9a9LDC2— #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) January 18, 2024

