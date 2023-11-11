Having lost 1-4 to Chelsea in the last match, Tottenham Hotspur will face Wolves on November 11 in the Premier League 2023-24. This match will take place at Molineux Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2023-24 in India and the Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 1/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Luis Diaz Named in Colombia Squad for CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Against Brazil and Paraguay.

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur Live

Injury struck @SpursOfficial will look to get back to their winning form as they visit @Wolves. Tune-in to #WOLTOT, today, 6:00 PM, only on Star Sports Select & Disney+ Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #PL #WOLvTOT pic.twitter.com/9k577wlvGj — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) November 11, 2023

