Al-Nassr will lock horns against Yokohama F Marinos in the ongoing AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 quarterfinal on April 27. The Yokohama FM vs Al-Nassr ACL Elite clash will be played at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah and start at 1:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, in India AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 match will not have a live telecast viewing option despite Viacom 18 owning the rights. However, fans can find online viewing options of Yokohama F Marinos vs Al-Nassr on FanCode, who will provide streaming on its app and website for INR 39. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Yokohama F Marinos vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25 Quarter-Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Yokohama F Marinos vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25 Live

The city is ready. The colors are ours. It’s an #ACLElite night in Jeddah 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/BKZHesVBwl — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) April 25, 2025

