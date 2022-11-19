The unbeaten run of Hyderabad FC in Hero ISL 2022-23 finally comes to an end as they were handed a narrow defeat by Kerala Blasters in closely fought encounter. The finalists of the previous season came out all guns blazing against each other from the start. Dimitrios Diamantakos scored to give Kerala Blasters the lead in the first half. Both teams kept exchanging blows and created chances at both ends. Thanks to the lack of precision by Bartholomew Ogbeche and Joel Chianese in front of the goal, Kerala Blasters were able the close the game out.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2022-23 Result Details:

