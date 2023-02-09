Goalscoring problems for ATK Mohun Bagan continue as they end another match in goalless draw. Jamshedpur FC, despite lingering at the bottom of the table could hold the Mariners to a goalless draw. Eyeing for a win, ATK Mohun Bagan took attacking initiative, but the absence of a positive goal scorer hampered their chance of converting what they created. Hugo Boumous' absence meant they were not creating enough chances too. Although, the ones created were quality chances but somehow they didn't end up at the back of the net. Jamshedpur utilized their counterattacking opportunities as weel but lack of confidence made them fail to convert theirs as well, Goalkeepers Vishal Kaith and Rehnesh TP stood tall till the end, with the game ending goalless.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23 Result

