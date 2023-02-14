Hyderabad FC will face ATK Mohun Bagan in their next match at Indian Super League 2022-23 on Tuesday, February 14. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad. HFC are coming into this match with a 3-1 loss against Odisha FC. Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan played out a goalless draw with Jamshedpur FC. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of ISL and they will provide a live telecast of this match in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. India Senior Women's Football Team Set to Face Nepal in Two Friendly Matches.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan on Disney+ Hotstar

