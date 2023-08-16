Marco Verratti sent a heartfelt message to Neymar after the Brazilian left PSG to join Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal. Neymar became the latest player to snub European football and prefer a move to Saudi Arabia. Taking to his Instagram story, Verratti shared a picture with Neymar and wrote, "Just to tell you that it was amazing to spend all those years together. I love you very much and I wish you the best for the new stage of your life. You are a special person my friend." Neymar Jr Joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League After Signing for Al-Hilal From PSG.

Marco Verratti's Message for Neymar

🚨 Le magnifique message de Marco Verratti à Neymar 😢❤️ : « Juste pour te dire que c'était incroyable d’avoir passé toutes ces années ensemble. Je t'aime énormément et je te souhaite le meilleur pour cette nouvelle étape de ta vie. Tu es une personne ami spécial. » 📸 IG/… pic.twitter.com/kYxgH00zaG — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) August 15, 2023

See Marco Verratti's Instagram Story Here

Marco Verratti's Instagram Story for Neymar (Photo credit: Instagram @marco_verratti92)

