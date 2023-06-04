A 14-year long journey between Real Madrid and Karim Benzema ended recently as the French forward now leaves the club to find a new destination. Coming as a promising youngster, the striker went on to become one of the greats of the club. Vinicius Jr, one of his Benzema's recent partners in scoring goals, shared a message for someone who took him under his wings when he first came to Madrid. He emotionally penned down words that explained how close relationship he shared with Benzema. Karim Benzema Transfer News: Ballon d'Or Winner Set to Join Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad After Leaving Real Madrid.

Vinicius Junior Pens Down Emotional Note

Benzvini, Vinzema... Lo que sea. El resultado siempre ha sido el mismo: goles, risas, títulos y, sobre todo, aprendizaje. Cuando el chico de São Gonçalo, demasiado tímido, llegó a Madrid en 2018, fuiste lo primero en recibirme. Nunca olvidaré. Crecí contigo. Ganamos España,… pic.twitter.com/t3XBh8THRp — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) June 4, 2023

