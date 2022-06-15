India registered a historic 4-0 win over Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match at the Salt Lake (VYBK) Stadium in Kolkata. The Blue Tigers then qualified for the AFC Asian Cup following Palestine's win over Philippines. For India, Anwar Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh and Ishan Pandita netted the goals. You can watch video highlights of India vs HK football match below.

