India continue their winning streak to 3 matches now as they comprehensively defeat Nepal by a margin of 2-0 in Group Stage and book a place in the semifinal of SAFF Championship 2023. India looked to rest a few players in their backline in this game and yet dominated most of the phases of the game although the opening goal was hard to come. Sahal Abdul Samad made some poor decisions which delayed India's first goal. But it was only delayed as Sahal set up Naorem Mahesh Singh who assisted Sunil Chhetri on the first goal. Mahesh himself doubled up the lead later and India completely controlled the later stages of the second half. They will face the big challenge of Kuwait in their last group stage next.

India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2023 Result

