Continuing their unbeaten run in Major League Soccer 2025, since their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 exit, Inter Miami notched up an easy victory, thanks to Lionel Messi scoring yet another brace, his fifth in a row for the club. Messi gave Miami an early lead in the 17th minute. However, Hany Mukhtar managed to level the score for Nashville SC in the 49th minute. Messi rose to the occasion and scored his second, but decisive goal for Miami, which saw the Herons come out victorious 2-1. Despite their loss, Nashville SC remains third in the Eastern Conference MLS 2025 table, while Inter Miami cemented their fifth place in the standings. MLS 2025: Lionel Messi Sets Major League Soccer Record With Fourth Straight Multi-Goal Game As Inter Miami Beat New England Revolution 2–1.

Inter Miami Notches Up Third Straight Win in MLS 2025 After FIFA CWC Exit

YES!!! +3️⃣ at home 🏠 pic.twitter.com/cew3PkCeLM — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 13, 2025

