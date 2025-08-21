In a hard-fought quarter-final of the Leagues Cup 2025, Inter Miami managed to prevail over Tigers UANL, to book a place in the semi-finals thanks to a brace from Luis Suarez. Inter Miami took the field without Lionel Messi at Chase Stadium and were able to take the early lead after Suarez converted a penalty in the 23rd minute. Despite a 1-0 lead at half-time, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano argued with referees inside the tunnel only to earn a red card, adding more drama to the match. Angel Correa stepped up for Tigers UANL in the second half and managed to score the equaliser in the 67th minute, increasing the tension at the stadium. However, an error inside the box gave Inter Miami a penalty in the 89th minute, which proved to be decisive as Suarez found the back of the net for the second time in the match, and ensured the club booked a place in the Leagues Cup 2025 semi-finals. Head Coach Javier Mascherano Talks On Phone With Assistant Coach Lucas Pagano From The Stands After Receiving Red Card During Inter Miami vs Tigers UANL Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final (Watch Video)

