Hoping to return to winning ways, Inter Miami hosted New England Revolution in the ongoing Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025, where the home side thrashed their opposition and secured all three points. Tadeo Allende opened the scoring for the hosts, finding the back of the net in the 32nd minute, after which the veteran Jordi Alba showcased his magic and scored a second goal on the brink of the first half whistle. New England Revolution came out stronger in the second half and managed to find a comeback with Dor Turgeman hitting one past the Miami goalkeeper, but the celebrations were short-lived as Allende slammed his second goal for the night in the 60th, followed by Alba, who, too, completed his brace in the 63rd, putting Inter Miami 4-1 ahead, and ended up winning the MLS contest. This win helped Inter Miami climb to third in the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference table. Lionel Messi Expresses Excitement for Three-Day India Tour, Says ‘Very Special Country; I’ve Good Memories From 14 Years Ago’.

Inter Miami Thrash New England Revolution 4-1

Victoria en casa 🤩🏠 pic.twitter.com/GNh2hzGqvi — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)