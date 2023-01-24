A goal by Tommaso Baldanzi helped Empoli defeat Inter Milan 1-0 after the Serie A giants were reduced to 10 men following a red card by Milan Skriniar. Baldanzi's goal came in the 66th minute of the game and it was enough to be the difference between these two teams. With this result, Inter Milan's nine-match winning streak against Empoli was brought to an end. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Pays de Cassel 0–7 PSG, French Cup 2022–23: Kylian Mbappe Hits Five As Parisians Rout Sixth-Tier Outfit to Enter Round of 16 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Inter Milan vs Empoli Result:

𝗙𝗧 Inter had won each of their last nine #SerieA💎 matches against @EmpoliFC. That streak is now over thanks to a BIG away win. #InterEmpoli pic.twitter.com/0pl00h32Et — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) January 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)