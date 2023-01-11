Defending champions Inter Milan made a brilliant comeback to defeat Parma in their latest Coppa Italia round of 16 fixture at San Siro, Milan. The visiting side, Parma took the lead just ahead of half-time through Croatian Stanco Juric. Despite having a lot of possession, Inter failed to create anything until Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez found the back of the net in the 88th minute. Lautaro's goal sent the match to extra time. Finally, defender Francesco Acerbi scored the winner in the 110th minute with a looping header.

Inter Milan 2-1 Parma

