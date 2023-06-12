India qualified for the Intercontinental Cup Final 2023 on Monday after beating Vanuatu 1-0 in a single-goal thriller. India got the lead in form of Sunil Chhetri when the Indian captain saw the ball in the back of the net in the 80th minute. With this goal, he now scored the most goals for India with 86 goals. India 2–0 Mongolia, Intercontinental Cup 2023: Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte on Target As Blue Tigers Start Campaign With Comfortable Victory.

India Beat Vanuatu 1-0

Captain. Leader. Legend. @chetrisunil11 does it again 💙🔥 A hard fought victory for the #BlueTigers 🐯 after the winning goal evaded them till the 80th minute. #VANIND ⚔️ #HeroIntercontinentalCup 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/9jstTAu98J — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 12, 2023

