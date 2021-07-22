Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the news for being the highest goal-scorer in the Euro 2020 and now the fans are quite eager to know if CR7 will feature in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Then no, Portugal has not qualified for the Summer Games 2020 and thus it is quite obvious that CR7 will not feature in the megaevent.

Portugal not in this year's Olympic football, so South Africa are the team to support. 4 players in their squad ply their trade in Portugal. Paços' Singh, Guimarães' Foster, Braga's Kodisang & Cova Piedad's Cele! Only one other player in their squad plays outside of South Africa. — Alex Goncalves (@Aljeeves) July 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)