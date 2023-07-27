Plea of millions of people in the Indian football fraternity has been heard Ministry of Youth and Affairs and the Indian Olympic Association has decided to send both Indian men's and women's football team to the Asian Games 2023. Kalyan Chaubey, Joint Secretary of IOA, took to Twitter inform the same. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reposted his tweet, stating that the epic decision will encourage the upcoming generation to take up football. Asian Games 2023 Football Draw: India Men’s Team Placed in Group A Along With China, Bangladesh and Myanmar

PM Narendra Modi Reacts After India's Men's and Women's Football Teams Get Approval to Participate in Asian Games 2023

Great news for football fans across India! It will also encourage upcoming talent in this sport. https://t.co/74JShrRHN4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2023

