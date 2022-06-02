Argentina defeated Italy 3-0 to win the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions (Finalissima) 2022. Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala scored the goals for Argentina. You can watch video highlights of the Italy vs Argentina here.

