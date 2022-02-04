Senegal and Egypt will face each other in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations 2021. This clash will see two of Liverpool's current stars, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane go up against one another as they look to guide their national team to the prestigious trophy.

The Stage is Set

Liverpool vs Liverpool!

Sadio Mane Vs Mohamed Salah Senegal vs Egypt Liverpool vs Liverpool Best of luck guys in the final #LiverpoolFC #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/Sdkh6LVfpu — Numan Alam (@Numanalamm) February 4, 2022

Egypt vs Senegal

Egypt to the final after a well deserved win against Cameron.#MoSalah vs #SadioMane Liverpool vs Liverpool pic.twitter.com/MslneTKqla — Ramy Tharwat (@drramytharwat) February 4, 2022

A Reds Final

Confirmed, AFCON climax on Sunday Liverpool Vs Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/KD0UQa2aus — Am Bright Future. (@AmBrightFuture1) February 4, 2022

Liverpool's Best

¡¡OFICIAL!! Egipto y Senegal disputarán la FINAL de la Copa Africana de Naciones. En las eliminatorias, se jugarán un boleto para el Mundial Qatar 2022. Y en el torneo continental, se disputarán el título. Tendremos otro Salah vs Mané. Pase lo que pase, serán DUELOS HISTÓRICOS. pic.twitter.com/lKD1DhMzuX — Invictos (@InvictosSomos) February 3, 2022

