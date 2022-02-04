Senegal and Egypt will face each other in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations 2021. This clash will see two of Liverpool's current stars, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane go up against one another as they look to guide their national team to the prestigious trophy.

The Stage is Set

Liverpool vs Liverpool!

Egypt vs Senegal

A Reds Final

Liverpool's Best

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)