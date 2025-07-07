Ivan Rakitic, Croatian footballer, announced his retirement at the age of 37. Rakitic shared a post on social media and an emotional video on YouTube with the highlights of his career over the years and with it announced that he has hung up his boots and won't feature in professional football anymore. Rakitic had last been playing for Hadjuk Split back in his homeland following a brief spell in the Saudi Pro League with Al Shabab. "Football, you gave me more than I could ever imagine," he wrote in a post on social media confirming he was hanging up his boots. Are Football Clubs Insured When a Player Dies: What Happens in the Aftermath of a Tragedy Like Diogo Jota’s Car Accident.

Ivan Rakitic Announces His Retirement From Professional Football

