Jamshedpur FC will face-off with FC Goa in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on December 22, 2022 (Thursday) as Jamshedpur FC desperately tries to get a way out of their dreadful run of form. The JFC vs FCG game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live action with Hindi commentary. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

