Japan will be up against Spain in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 football semi-final match. The Japan vs Spain football match will take place at the Saitama Stadium and will start at 04:30 PM IST. Sony Ten 2 will provide live telecast of the football match while live streaming online will be available on SonyLiv. You can catch live score updates of Japan vs Spain football match here.

#Football, the beautiful game. In our 2nd semi final for the day we’ll see, Japan wanting to achieve glory on their home soil against the graceful Spanish side. Another blockbuster of a battle for final spots! ⚽️ Watch LIVE, 4:30 PM 📺Sony TEN 2#SirfSonyPeDikhega #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/v89NtFeJ5W — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 3, 2021

