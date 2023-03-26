Spain registered a 3-0 victory against Norway to kick off their UEFA Euro 2024 campaign at La Rosaleda, Malaga. The Spanish team got a good start to the match as Dani Olmo put them ahead in the 13th minute. The first half ended with a 1-0 scoreline in Spain's favour. In the second half, La Roja continued their domination. Espanyol striker Joselu who made his debut for Spain in this game, scored two goals within three minutes to ensure Spain's victory. You can watch the highlights of Spain vs Norway match here. Lionel Messi Delivers a Heartfelt Message to Argentina Fans After Homecoming Celebration.

Spain 3-0 Norway

