Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria take Juventus to a 2-0 win over Verona in the Serie A 2021-22 match. With this, Juventus is now placed on number four of the points table.

Volevamo ripartire così. E farlo insieme a voi è stato ancora più bello. Buonanotte, bianconeri! ❤#JuveVerona #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/ugq1Nv2ZUm — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) February 6, 2022

