Real Madrid Karim Benzema clinched the UEFA Men's player of the year award for 2021-22 season while Barcelona Alexia Puttelas won the award in women's category. Benzema played a pivotal role in Los Blancos' 14th UEFA Champions League title winning campaign. Puttelas was crucial for Barca women's team who reached the final of the UCL 2021-22. They both were honoured with the awards in the UCL group stage 2022-23 draw ceremony in Istanbul today.

Check the Tweet about Benzema:

Check the Tweet about Puttelas:

👑 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐬 😍@alexiaputellas is named the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Player of the Year - the first player to win the award twice in a row! 🏅👏#UEFAawards pic.twitter.com/cwoHXmqqJ5 — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) August 25, 2022

