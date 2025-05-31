Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Qadisiyah 3-1 to win the King Cup of Champions 2024-25 title at the King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 30. Karim Benzema scored a brace to power the Saudi Arabian champions to a domestic double. The former Real Madrid striker scored the opener in the 34th minute and Houssem Aouar doubled the lead in the 43rd. However, Al-Qadisiyah pulled one back through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who found the back of the net from the penalty spot. While the start of the second half did not see any goals, the action intensified in the last 10 minutes, with Ezequiel Fernandez seeing a red card after accumulating two yellow cards. Al-Ittihad seized further control of the contest with Karim Benzema scoring for the second time in the game, in stoppage time, to help his side come out on top. Al-Ittihad had already won the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 title earlier on. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer: Here Are Clubs Which Can Sign Portugal Star in Summer As He Hints at Al-Nassr Exit.

Al-Ittihad Win King Cup of Champions 2024-25

