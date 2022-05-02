Kerala defeated Bengal on penalties to clinch the Santosh Trophy 2022 title at the Malappuram District Sports Complex Stadium on Monday, May 2. The match headed to the penalty shootout after both the sides were locked at 1-1 at the end of extra time. Kerala scored all five penalties with Bengal missing out on one. Kerala won 5-4 eventually.

