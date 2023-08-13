Kylian Mbappe is finally back in PSG training. He was excluded from the first team training after he refused to extend his contract with the club which is about to expire in 2024. But after talks with PSG club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Mbappe has been re-instated into the squad and talks about his contract extension are also progressing. As he joins the PSG training, his teammates welcome him with a friendly beating.

Kylian Mbappe Gets Special Welcome From PSG Teammates

Mbappé returning to training with PSG first team after clarifying his situation directly with Nasser Al Khelaifi 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/YLOsu9Rx0K — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2023

