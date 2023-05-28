Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe accidentally injured a young fan who was in the stands during the warm-up ahead of the Strasbourg vs PSG Ligue 1 match. The PSG star then showed his great heart and soon rushed toward her. Mbappe met the young fan and ensured that, her injuries were well taken care of by the medical staff. A video of this touching moment was later shared on social media by Ligue 1. The video has already gone viral. Lionel Messi Equals Dani Alves’ Trophy Record; Becomes Joint Most Decorated Footballer After Recent Ligue 1 Triumph.

Kylian Mbappe Meets Fan After Accidentally Injuring Her During Warm-Up

𝘽𝙄𝙂-𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙍𝙏𝙀𝘿 𝙈𝘽𝘼𝙋𝙋𝙀 ❤️ After accidentally hurting a fan in the stands during warmups, @KMbappe made sure that she was getting taken care of 🥰🩺 pic.twitter.com/Qn22PfR3Ul — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) May 27, 2023

