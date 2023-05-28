Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the best players ever to play the game of football. He recently won his 2nd Ligue 1 title with PSG in as many years. This was Messi's 43rd trophy overall. With this, he has now equalled former PSG, Barcelona and Brazil player Dani Alves' record. Alves and Messi currently have 43rd trophies each and are the joint-most decorated footballer of all time. The Argentine forward will have a big chance to break this record in the next season. Lionel Messi Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record, Becomes All-Time Top Scorer in European Top Five Leagues During 1–1 Draw Against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 2022–23 Clash (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi Becomes Joint Most Decorated Footballer

🏆 43 trophies for Lionel Messi 🤝 He joins Dani Alves as the most decorated footballer in history pic.twitter.com/djR0BvTriD — Eurosport (@eurosport) May 27, 2023

