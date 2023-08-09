Kylian Mbappe has recently refused the offer of a potential contract extension with PSG. The French superstar's contract is expiring next summer and PSG don't want to let the player leave for free as he continues to refuse to sign a contract extension. Amidst this, reports suggest that the shirts of Kylian Mbappe has been withdrawn from the stores in Paris and the posters of him are also getting removed from the walls of Parc des Princes. More Trouble for PSG! Amid Kylian Mbappe Contract Standoff, Neymar Informs Club of His Intention To Leave: Report.

Kylian Mbappe Shirts Not Purchasable in Paris

Kylian Mbappé shirts are not purchasable at PSG stores in Paris today & his likeness is being removed from the outside walls of the Parc des Princes, per @Gol. pic.twitter.com/DGFCvXxYVW — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 8, 2023

