Kylian Mbappe has reportedly made his decision and it is to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, over moving to Real Madrid. There have been a host of speculations over the French star joining Real Madrid but latest reports have claimed that he would not be switching clubs this summer. Notable Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano shared this update on Mbappe's transfer.

See His Tweet:

🚨 Kylian Mbappé will STAY at Paris Saint-Germain. He’s definitely not joining Real Madrid this summer, the final decision has been made and communicated to Florentino Perez. 🤝 #Mbappé 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎. More to follow - Kylian stays. #PSG pic.twitter.com/rUkFk8jmao — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)